I watched him as a kid - Manchester United legend hails Marcel Desailly

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has eulogized ex-Chelsea and French player Marcel Desailly as one of the great defenders who shaped his career.

According to the former England centre-back, he grew up watching Marcel Desailly playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.



While Rio Ferdinand was on set speaking with show (which show) host Laura Woods ahead of the UEFA Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Arsenal Stadium on April 9, 2024, Marcel Desailly walked on set to greet the ex-Man Utd player.



Immediately Rio saw him, he put up a big smile and called Desailly ‘the legend” before adding “Good to see you.”



After exchanging pleasantries, Rio placed the spotlight on the 1998 World Cup winner and described him as a player he modelled his football after.

“This is the guy I watched when I was a kid.”



Despite having a Ghanaian heritage, Desailly represented the French national team and it duly paid off as he won the World Cup in 1998 and Euros in 2000.



