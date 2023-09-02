I will be happy to win the Super Cup - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has stated that he will be happy to win the 2023 Super Cup and add the title to his list of achievements.

Premier League Champions Medeama SC will battle FA Cup holders Dreams FC in the Champion of Champions at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023.



Serving as Ghana's Super Cup, between the previous season's Premier League champions (Medeama SC) and FA Cup winners (Dreams FC), the Champion of Champions is regarded as the "curtain-raiser" for the new season.



"This is the first time I am controlling a game at this level, the Super Cup and I will be very happy to win it because I will add it to my archives," he told Radio Gold Sports.

"I have got a lot of trophies on my CV but I am yet to have this opportunity to play the Champion of Champions so this is a very big opportunity, the club and the players to also add it to their CV.



"So for now we are going to the competition with the objective of winning," he ended.