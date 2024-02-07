I will not talk about John Mahama again - Dan Kwaku Yeboah declares

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Despite Media’s head of sports, has refused to comment on the promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to implement a new strategy that will cause a massive shift in the management of football in the country.

John Mahama, in one of his campaign tours, proposed the implementation of a sporting plan that will ensure that the Black Stars is built around players in the Ghana Premier League which will mark a departure from the practice of having foreign-based players dominate the team.



John Mahama’s position is established on the premise that a strong Ghana Premier League will produce players quality enough to battle other national teams.



"We will build the new Black Stars based on homegrown players," Mahama asserted. "Domestic players who have trained together for a long time and work as a team, and then we will bring in the foreign ones to blend with them."



The issue came up for discussion on the Tuesday, February 6, 2024 edition of Okay FM’s breakfast show and Dan Kwaku Yeboah who was one of three panellists on the show declined to comment on the promise by the former president.



While maintaining that his decision is not influenced by fear of anyone, Kwaku Yeboah was worried by what he views to be the consistent spinning of his comments on any issue relative to the former president.



“Only God gives life and only he can take it so I don’t fear any human. I respect every human being but I don’t fear anybody. I have been framed to be someone who revels in attacking the man and I wasn’t brought up that way so it hurts to see those things. If he were a family member of mine, I’d be glad so I can never disrespect him but I don’t want the attacks to continue,” he said.

Kwaku Yeboah mentioned his response to John Mahama’s promise to scrap the payment of ex-gratia as one incident where he was in his estimation attacked by communicators of the NDC.



He defended his statement, insisting that his comment was a mere analysis of Mahama’s promise and not what the NDC communicators perceive it to be.



“I won’t talk about him again. The attacks I suffered from NDC communicators after speaking about the ex-gratia is enough, I won’t talk about him again. I was accused of insulting John Mahama but it was a mere analogy that I drew that our constitution has aberrations.



“We’ve over the years attacked Rawlings due to the constitution so those who came after him should have made efforts to address the inefficiencies in the constitution. Atta Mills is the only person who attempted to address the situation and Mahama came after Mills so if he wanted to scrap ex-gratia, he had the best opportunity to do it because Mills had done the groundswork,” he said.







