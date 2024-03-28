I will observe and have a lot of talks with players before the next Black Stars assignment – Otto Addo

Otto Addo at Black Stars training

The Black Stars' head coach, Otto Addo, has revealed his plans for the team in the next few months.

After the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, Ghana will not be in action until the June international break.



During that break, the Black Stars will play two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



According to coach Otto Addo, he will observe players' performance from now until the next Black Stars assignments.



Speaking after the draw with Uganda on Tuesday, the Black Stars coach said he will also have a lot of conversations with the players.

"From now until June, we will observe the players. We will have a lot of talks with players. We hope that key players from this team will come back to have a strong squad in June and then we attack again. Like I said, we got a lot of answers to a lot of open questions in these two matches.



"Positive but also negative answers I have to be honest, and from there, we will go and see, like when these seven, eight, nine men who weren't there today are back, you could have a stronger squad, and this stronger squad have a big, big task to beat Mali and Central African Republic," coach Otto Addo said.



The Black Stars will hope to win the next two games to take control of Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.