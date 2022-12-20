I wish Otto Addo didn't leave as Black Stars coach - GFA Exco member

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Frederick Acheampong has reiterated that he wished Otto Addo would have stayed as Black Stars coach.

The 47-year-old who masterminded the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 World Cup has left his role as the head coach of the team.



Ghana failed to book a place in the last 16 of the tournament after finishing at the bottom of Group H.



The Black Stars recorded just a win and two defeats.



According to the former AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Officer, he would have preferred Otto Addo to stay as the head coach of the team despite the disappointing performance in Qatar.

According to him, the Borussia Dortmund talent coach would have learned from his mistakes.



“My wish was that Otto Addo didn’t leave so that he would learn from the mistakes he made in the Portugal, South Korea and the Uruguay games. If you give him these same games to play again I’m sure he wouldn’t repeat those mistakes again,” he told Graphic Sports.



“That is what Senegal did with Aliou Cisse. When they gave the team to him initially he made mistakes but over the years he has gained experience,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] are yet to appoint a new head coach for the team before the team assembles again in March for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.