I worked in a toxic atmosphere - CK Akunnor recounts his Black Stars coaching experience

Former Black Stars manager, Charles Kwabla Akunnor

Former Black Stars manager, Charles Kwabla Akunnor has revealed that he worked in a very unpleasant atmosphere at the Black Stars during his short spell at the helms.

Akonnor, who was appointed in January 2020 qualified Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but got dismissed in late September 2021 after a run of results in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



According to the former Black Stars player, all he needed while the team was struggling was encouragement but nobody tapped his shoulder to tell him to keep his head up.



"I just needed encouragement. No, I didn't get it. Even the atmosphere in which I worked was a very tough one, a difficult one," he told Joy News.



He added that, at some moment, he had no one to talk to because he could not trust anybody around him.



"It got to a time, I didn't know who to trust or who to speak to."



The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach also said he was disappointed when his dream of coaching the Black Stars at the AFCON was crushed due to his sacking.

"Yeah, I was. It was a dream. It was a dream and one way or the other something shut it down."



CK Akunnor was in charge of the Black Stars for a period of 18 months. He managed 10 games, winning 4, losing 4, and drawing 2.



