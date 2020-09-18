IMANI Africa questions NDC's proposal to pay local players GH¢1,500 monthly

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak players in a Ghana Premier League game

Vice president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has questioned the NDC’s proposal to pay local players an average salary of GH¢1,500 per month should they win power.

Mr. Bentil’s comment comes on the back of a promise made by the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi that the party will pay players in the Ghana Premier League should they win power in the December polls.



Mr. Gyamfi made known the party’s plans for the players when he spoke to Kumasi FM on the NDC plans for sports.



According to him, a baseline of GH¢1500 will be added to the salaries of each player in the Ghana Premier League.

However, Mr Bentil took to social media to question why any government would “pay footballers to play football”.



To him, Ghana Premier League clubs are registered as private companies whose core staff are the players.



“If players will be paid to play football. There’s no reason you should not pay the staff of my private company."

