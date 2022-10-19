IMAX Boxing Promotions signs Ansah, Quaye, Tetteh

Officials of IMAX and GBA with some boxers

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

New promotional outfit, IMAX Boxing Promotions, has signed promising Ghanaian boxers, Michael “One Bullet’’ Ansah, John “Magic Man” Quaye and Charles Tetteh, who were discovered in the ongoing De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.

In an address after signing the contract documents at the at IMAX Media Group office in Accra, Maxwell Techie, President and CEO of IMAX Boxing Promotions, explained that his outfit was ready to invest in exceptional performers from the ongoing professional league.



“We believe these signings would motivate the other fighters participating in the league to give of their best so they can also be considered,” said Mr Techie in the presence of officials of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Imax Group's Director, Fadi Fattal, as well as representatives of the boxers' gyms.



In their response, the three boxers thanked the promotional outfit for showing interest in them and promised to continue working hard.



Ansah, a former national lightweight champion, comes into the new promotional outfit with a vast experience of over 12 years as a professional having made his pro debut in 2010.



Tetteh, of Panix Gym, is a rising star with explosive punching power and has managed five victories with two knockouts in the ongoing De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.

Quaye, on the other hand, trains at the Sea View Gym with a ring record of 5-1-4 (3 KOs).



For his part, GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, congratulated the trio and urged them to work hard to achieve the ultimate.



He applauded IMAX Boxing Promotions and thanked Mr Techie for the enormous support his outfit had extended to the sport through the ongoing boxing league.



“The league has helped developing the sport and given boxers the chance to be engaged in more fights regularly on the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League,” Mr Neequaye noted.



Meanwhile, the competition moves into Fight Night 15 on Saturday, October 15 at the Bukom Arena and will be telecast live on Max TV.