Ibrahimovic’s performance not surprising – KP Boateng

Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has passed his verdict on the performance of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the ongoing Italian Serie A season.

The former Inter Milan, Barcelona and Juventus forward has been impressive for his current outfit, AC Milan having scored 10 goals to propel the club to the top of the table.



Boateng, who played with Ibrahimovic while the striker was in his prime at AC Milan in interview insisted he is not surprised by his performance because he is not satisfied in whatever he do.

“I am happy for them, enthusiasm among the fans has returned. There was too much talk about the other team of Milan."



“I am not surprised by Ibra, he taught me the desire to win, also in training. He is never satisfied, when he missed one pass in training he shouted ‘Zlataaaan’, imagine what he used to do with other players," he said.