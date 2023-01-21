0
Iddrisu Baba's Mallorca edge Joseph Aidoo's Celta in LaLiga

Baba Iddrisu 610x400.png Ghanaian midfielder, Iddrisu Baba

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Iddrisu Baba's Mallorca edged compatriot Joseph Aidoo's Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday night at Visit Mallorca Stadium in round of the Spanish LaLiga.

They both started for their sides but Baba did not finish the game as he was withdrawn.

Baba has now featured in 15 league games while Aidoo has played three more.

The win means Mallorca now sit 10th on the league log, an impressive position per their standard, while Celta are 16th with 17 points, just one away from the drop zone and could sink down after the weekend.

Iddrisu Baba, who was booked after 32 minutes for an unfair challenge, was subbed off just after the break for Clement Grenier to come in.

Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta brilliantly found Pablo Maffeo, who showed fine persistence down the right to pick out Dani Rodríguez before his clinical finish into the bottom corner secured the win for the host.

