Immigration Ladies to face Police Ladies in a crunch derby

The National Women’s Premier League (NWPL) will resume this weekend at the various centres after a one-week break.

Immigration Ladies FC will face Police ladies FC in a dicey duel in match-day five at the McDan La Town Park in Accra.



The two clubs, who are sharing the same venue this season will be battling for a win to propel their chances of achieving the club’s target for the season.



Police Ladies, who are a strong force to reckon with in the Women’s League has seen some struggles this season, having won one match, drew one and losing two after four matches would face an Immigration side who have managed only two draws in the season.



Police Ladies suffered a painful 1-2 loss to Berry Ladies, before the break and would be chasing a win this time over their opponent to redeem their image, however, they come against an Immigration side, who are hungry to taste their first win this season.



On paper, Frank Sam’s Police Ladies appear a stronger side compared to Immigration Ladies, but it would be a herculean task to break the defence of the opponent built around Machoura Boukhari, Winnifred Donkor, Abigail Sarfor, Rosemary Ampem, with Rumanatu Tahiru, Sylvian Amankwah, and Faustina Kyeremeh leading the pack against a Jane Ayieyam, Cynthia Adjei, Elshadai Acheampong, Victoria Williams Teye, Beatrice Sesu side.

Police Ladies have amassed four points, whilst Immigration are on two points and occupying the fifth and seventh position respectively on an eight-team log.



Elsewhere at the Madina Astroturf in Accra, leaders, Berry Ladies would welcome Thunder Queens. Berry Ladies have won four straight matches and are chasing for a fifth to maintain a clean sheet and stay top on the league log in the Southern Zone.



Thunder Queens, coached by former Black Princesses Assistant Coach, Edna Quagraine would come up against Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo.



Quagraine, would have to map up a strategy to pick her first win of the season and earn the bragging right as the first coach this season who halted Berry Ladies’ winning spree.



Also, in the Southern Zone, is title contenders, Hassacas Ladies who are second on the league table with 10 points would host Sea Lions at the Gyandu Park on Saturday. Sea Lions are at the bottom of the table and a win against Hassacas Ladies guided by Yussif Basigi would boost their confidence to march on in the league.

Ladystrikers and Soccer Intellectuals would square off at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast for the maximum points.



In the Northern Zone, Ampem Darkoa will play guest to resurgent Prisons ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park, whilst bottom placed on the Northern Zone league, Fabulous Ladies welcome Northern Ladies at the Wesco Park in Kumasi.



At the Okese Park in Ejisu, Supreme Ladies will lock horns with Kumasi Sports Academy, whereas, Pealpia ladies FC host Ashtown ladies at the Utrecht Park in Tamale.