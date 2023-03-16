0
Menu
Sports

Imposition of Chris Hughton as Ghana coach last year wasn’t the best – Oduro Sarfo

Chris Hughton2 610x400 Chris Hughton

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, says the association had planned to appoint Otto Addo and government brought Chris Hughton for the same position.

There were speculations that the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was being imposed on the GFA by the government.

Hughton was reportedly brought to Ghana by a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, to take charge of the Black Stars.

Sarfo said if the GFA didn’t appoint the 64-year-old as Ghana coach because they didn’t want anyone to impose a coach on them.

“We had made our plans to go for Otto Addo, then they brought him. We didn’t want any imposition. No. It would not have been the best. Because we wanted somebody who knew the team,” he told Joy Sports.

“Otto Addo knew the chemistry of the Black Stars because he has been a Black Stars player before. We took Chris Hughton on board for him to also go and learn about the  Black Stars.

“He came out successful and we picked him.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
We groomed McBrown to become a TV presenter - Abena Moet
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: