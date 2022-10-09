1
In-form Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scores in third consecutive game for Freiburg

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh was on target for Freiburg when they shared the spoils against Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The former St Pauli player started and lasted 76 minutes in his side's 2-2 stalemate against Hertha Berlin away.

Kofi Kyereh scored to put Freiburg in the lead after 22 minutes but Hertha Berlin restored parity from the spot through Dodi Lukebakio in the 34th minute.

The goal against Hertha Berlin was the 26-year-old’s third in three consecutive matches for Freiburg having scored against Mainz 05 and Nantes in the last two games.

He got his first Bundesliga goal against Mainz 05 and proceeded to score against Nantes in the Europa League last week.

After the break, Suat Serdar scored to put the host in the lead in the 61st minute but Kevin Schade leveled the pegging in the 78th minute to make it 2-2.

Meanwhile, former Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng made a substitute appearance for Hertha Berlin.

He replaced Suat Serdar in the 84th minute as his outfit shared the spoils.

