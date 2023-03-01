In-form Ghanaian attacker Abdul Zakaria Mugees scores to inspire Ashdod to big win

Abdul Zakaria Mugees continued his fine form at Ashdod on Tuesday night

Talented Ghanaian attacker, Abdul Zakaria Mugees continued his fine form at Ashdod on Tuesday night when he helped the team to beat Hapoel Petach-Tikva.

The two clubs today locked horns in the second leg of the quarter-final match of the Israel Cup.



Following a slow start to the game today, Ashdod found themselves trailing after just nine minutes in the first half when Ran Israel scored with a fine effort.



Four minutes later, in-form Ghanaian attacker Abdul Zakaria Mugees equalised to restore parity to the game.

That goal inspired Ashdod to stage a comeback to secure a vital victory.



An own goal from Djimmy Alexis plus goals from Mohammed Kna’an and Ya’akov Berihon steered Ashdod to a 4-2 win at the full time while Idan Vered netted the second goal for Hapoel Petach-Tikva.



Courtesy of the big win today, Ashdod are through to the semi-finals of the Israel State Cup.