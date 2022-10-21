2
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams had physical therapy today after hurting his back against Getafe

Inaki Williams Injured 098765.png Inaki Williams

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The first work session to begin preparing for Athletic Club's Saturday encounter against Barcelona, which will be played at the Camp Nou and corresponds to matchday 11 of the league, was completed on Wednesday at the Lezama facilities.

The striker for Athletic Bilbao injured his back after falling awkwardly during a move. The Basque team failed to beat the Azulones away.

Inaki scored in the second minute of the game after excellent work from former Manchester United and PSG midfielder Ander Herrera.

After the encounter against Getafe, in which the starting players worked less hard, the rojiblanco team engaged in the usual post-match rehabilitation workout.

The battle at the Coliseum harmed Inaki Williams' back, and on Friday, it will be determined whether the match has had any lasting effects on him. He had physical therapy today.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or