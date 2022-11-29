0
Inaki Williams has been brilliant – Asamoah Gyan defends Black Stars striker

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has described Inaki Williams as a brilliant player despite not scoring a goal for the Black Stars.

Since making his debut for the Black Stars against Brazil Williams has struggled to find the back of the net for the Ghana national team.

The Athletic Club has also become the subject of some criticism having played two games two World Cup matches without a goal

However, Asamoah Gyan believes that Inaki William's input in the Black Stars has been immeasurable and deserves commendation for his efforts.

“Inaki has been brilliant. He has worked so hard for the team and has shown he’s willing to die for the shirt.

”He just needs to adjust a few things concerning his movement and will be fine.

“He’s the sort of player every coach would love in his team and I’ve been impressed with him overall,” he said.

Inaki Williams switched nationalities from Spain to play for the Black Stars.



