Inaki Williams returns to training after suffering muscle injury

Inaki.jpeg Inaki Williams

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has returned to training after suffering a muscle injury a few weeks ago.

The Athletic Club forward resumed training at the Lezama training centre on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The injury kept him out for two games, bringing an end to his record of 251 consecutive La Liga games.

The 28-year-old's return to training is a big boost for his club as he could feature in their game against Valencia.

Inaki Williams, for Athletic Bilbao this season, has scored five goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances.

The Ghanaian currently holds the hold for most consecutive games played in La Liga, featuring in 251 games on a trot.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
