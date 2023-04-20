Injured Augsburg forward Kelvin Yeboah returns to first team training

Kelvin Yeboah, the FC Augsburg striker

Kelvin Yeboah, the FC Augsburg striker, will be back in action shortly. He is back in training with the squad after damaging his ankle ligaments twice.

According to the Augsburger Allgemeine, Yeboah finished parts of the team exercise on Tuesday.



It is presently unknown when head coach Enrico Maassen will be able to plan with Yeboah again. The 22-year-old will most likely not have to wait long for his return. At the very least, Yeboah should be completely incorporated into Augsburg team training by next week.



The Ghanaian-born Italian forward was injured in a friendly against FC St. Gallen at the end of March.

On 18 January 2023, Genoa loaned out Kelvin Yeboah to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, with an option to buy. He has made eight appearances for Augsburg in all competitions.



Born in Ghana, Yeboah is a youth international for Italy. He is the nephew of former Ghanaian international footballer Tony Yeboah.