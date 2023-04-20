0
Menu
Sports

Injured Augsburg forward Kelvin Yeboah returns to first team training

Kelvin Yeboah Italien 1200 Kelvin Yeboah, the FC Augsburg striker

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Kelvin Yeboah, the FC Augsburg striker, will be back in action shortly. He is back in training with the squad after damaging his ankle ligaments twice.

According to the Augsburger Allgemeine, Yeboah finished parts of the team exercise on Tuesday.

It is presently unknown when head coach Enrico Maassen will be able to plan with Yeboah again. The 22-year-old will most likely not have to wait long for his return. At the very least, Yeboah should be completely incorporated into Augsburg team training by next week.

The Ghanaian-born Italian forward was injured in a friendly against FC St. Gallen at the end of March.

On 18 January 2023, Genoa loaned out Kelvin Yeboah to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, with an option to buy. He has made eight appearances for Augsburg in all competitions.

Born in Ghana, Yeboah is a youth international for Italy. He is the nephew of former Ghanaian international footballer Tony Yeboah.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Related Articles: