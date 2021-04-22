Injured Yahaya Mohammed is on a sick leave - Aduana Stars PRO

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Spokesperson for Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong has rubbished reports that star striker Yahaya Mohammed has gone AWOL or is been given preferential treatment.

He says the player has been given a sick leave following complications from a shoulder dislocation injury he suffered in their game against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.



The burly striker has been absent from the Aduana's squad in recent times raising eyebrows as to his whereabouts.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Gye Nyame FM, Evans Oppong said that the player is away because of an injury.



"Yahaya Mohammed has informed the technical and management team that he has been playing with pain for all this while because of a shoulder dislocation injury so he will need treatment for some time."

"We will seek medical advice from our medical team on the next step and the mode of treatment for him to bounce back stronger."



He also denied reports that players of the club are up in arms against their head coach Asare Bediako.



"Rumours that players have ganged up against him calling for his head untrue," he said.