Injury concern for Otto Addo as Kofi Kyereh misses Freiburg game against Bayern

Daniel Kofi Kyereh Ere.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was not in the Freiburg team that got pummelled by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Freiburg who were second before the match week 10 game were hammered record Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich as they dropped third on the league table.

It has emerged that Kofi Kyereh didn't feature in the game because of a muscular injury he picked up in the lead-up to Freiburg’s Europa League game against French side FC Nantes.

His absence became a major concern for Ghanaians as he will be key to the Black Stars' FIFA World Cup campaign but it seems he will be back on the pitch on matchday 11.

Kyereh has scored three goals and registered an assist since September 15 for Freiburg in all competitions.

