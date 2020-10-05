Inter Allies announce the departure of striker Victorien Adebayor

Victorien Adje Adebayor

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies has announced the departure of their talismanic forward Victorien Adje Adebayor.

Adebayor has joined HB Koge of Denmark, which is part of Capelli Sport’s global network of clubs.



Adebayor was leading goals scorer in the GPL before it was suspended due to COVID-19.

The Nigerian has promised to keep on banging the goals for his new team.