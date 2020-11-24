Inter Allies coach Henrik Lehm in trouble with GFA over referee comments

Inter Allies coach Henrik Lehm will be facing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee over his comments on officiating in the wake of Eleven Is One's 1-0 league defeat against Karela United.

The Danish trainer is said to have argued the referee Ibrahim Abdulai's decision to award Karela United a penalty which led to Inter Allies’ defeat at the CAM Park last Sunday.



Lehm could be sanctioned if he is found guilty.



GFA continues to remind club officials to seek redress on officiating using the appropriate procedures and have made available referee Complaint Forms to all Clubs.

The Match Review Panel will then review the performance of the referee and issue a decision on the said incident.



The GFA is therefore urging all coaches and club officials to desist from making comments about officiating in public.