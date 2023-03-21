International break: We don't want to lose Thomas Partey - Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright is praying that the Gunners will not lose Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey to injury when club football resumes after the international break.

The Gunners are currently without defender Williams Saliba who got injured last week and are hoping not to lose any more key players during the international break.



Arsenal lost their leading marksman Gabriel Jesus to injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Ian Wright is hoping that the Gunners won't lose any more players, especially Thomas Partey who will be key in their title chase.



"Going into the World Cup, you came out of it without Gabriel Jesus, is there a nervousness that you might lose another key player in this window? Ian Wright was asked in a penal discussion on Sky Sports.



Responding to the question, the Premier League Hall of Famer said that they are not nervous but would not want to lose someone like Thomas Partey to the international break.

"Up to this point, there is no nervousness now but obviously, we don't want one (injuries to key players). We don't want to lose someone like Thomas Partey because we have already lost William Saliba," he said.



Thomas Partey is currently in the camp of the Black Stars and will feature in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers doubleheader against Angola on March 23 and March 27, 2023.



