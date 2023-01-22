2
Is Kotoko mocking Hearts of Oak over FA Cup elimination?

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak's bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko, have posted a cryptic message on their social media page minutes after the Phobians' elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

The dreams of the Phobians to win the MTN FA Cup trophy for the third consecutive have been shattered by Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium at the round of 32 stage.

Not even a late-minute penalty could save the Phobians who bow out of the FA Cup on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Minutes after the final whistle, Asante Kotoko took to Twitter to post a viral funny video with text indicating that a mighty power has come.

"WKHKYD … Obi y3 Obi," Asante Kotoko wrote as a caption for their video minutes after Hearts of Oak FA Cup elimination.

Asante Kotoko on the other hand defeated Benab FC 2-1 on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to progress to the round of 32 stage.

