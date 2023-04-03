7
Isaac Dogboe tweets after defeat to Robeisy Ramirez

Isaac Dogboe Lost To Robeisy Ramirez Dogboe lost to Ramirez

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe has stated that he has learnt valuable lessons after losing the WBO featherweight title to Robeisy Ramirez from Cuba.

28-year-old Isaac Dogboe who had only suffered 2 defeats in 25 appearances in the boxing ring prior to this game had hopes of becoming a world champion again after losing his title to Mexico's Emmanuel Navarette.

However, Dogboe lost the title to Cuban boxer, Robeisy Ramirez by a unanimous decision in Tulsa, United States in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, 2023.

Speaking to his fans on social media, Isaac Dogboe bemoaned his inability to win but congratulated Robeisy Ramirez for winning the bout.

"Sucks to not get the decision. But we learn something from it. Congratulations to the new Champion @eltrenramirez. I thank The LORD for everything, I know He’s not done with me yet. Greater things ahead," Isaac Dogboe wrote in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

The three official judges scored the fight 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 in favour of 29-year-old Ramirez.

29-year-old Robeisy Ramirez is a two-time Olympic gold winner for Cuba.



