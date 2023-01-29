Isaac Donkor scores for Sakaryaspor against Tuzlaspor

Isaac Donkor fends off a defender

Ghana's Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor's 3-2 win against Tuzlaspor on Saturday afternoon in the Turkish second tier.

In the 39th minute, Nalepa took a free kick from the left side of the penalty area, and Isaac Donkor jumped high to head the ball into the net to make it 1-0.



Kevin Nzuzi Mata in the 44th minute was brought down in the penalty area after a push by Roshi. Referee Reşat Onur Coşkunses went to the VAR and confirmed the penalty.



Giannelli Imbula stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the second minute to make it 1-1.

In the 52nd minute the ball bounced around in the penalty box James Adeniyi was the quickest to react to send the ball into the net to give Tuzlaspor the lead.



Controlling the ball with his chest Michal Nalepa found Kabongo Kasongo who made it 2-2.



Deep into added time, Burak Süleyman scored the winning goal after Tuzlaspor half cleared the ball.