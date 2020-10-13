It feels great to be an Arsenal player – Partey

Arsenal new signing Thomas Partey (middle) was unveiled today

Arsenal new signing Thomas Partey has spoken for the first time since he signed for the club on transfer deadline day.

In an interview with Arsenal.com, he recalled watching Arsenal 16 years ago, when they had their ‘invincible season’.



“I have followed Arsenal for a long time. When we were young we used to watch so many games, when they had the Invincibles season in 2004, they were so great,” he told Arsenal.com.



“That is when they won the hearts of so many people.”



He added that he is glad to be a part of the club.



“I feel so great, excited, it is something that makes me feel important and it is a great feeling to be here.

“I feel so happy, I already feel part of the family because the fans have received me, everybody is saying nice things about me and, you know, to be received like this is a great feeling,” Partey said.



The midfielder affirmed he used to watch Arsenal growing up and he reiterated that the 2003/04 season under Arsene Wenger was fantastic.



“There were a lot of great players [here at the club] before. Ian Wright was here, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Pires, Bergkamp was one of the greatest, and that season was great.”





???? "I was so happy, I was excited. I was not even here yet and they were crazy over me... I received a lot of messages saying 'Join the club or we are not sleeping!' - it was a great feeling."



???? Watch @ThomasPartey22's first interview on Arsenal Player ???? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2020