It has been challenging but good so far - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has admitted it has been challenging since he took over the office for over a year now.

Mr. Okraku was voted into office in October 2019 after keenly contested elections as he replaced the embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi to lead Ghana football.



"It's been good so far. It's been challenging to be honest because obviously being outside and being inside is not the same. Being inside gives you a better perspective of the situation," he told footballmadeinghana.com



Despite admitting challenges, Mr. Okraku gave thumps up to the executive council for their hard work.



"Having said that I think I have a very hardworking executive council. I have a very hardworking national secretariat led by the General Secretary."

The Region Football Associations were also acknowledged by the Ghana FA boss for their hard work.



"The 10 RFAs have been working overtime to be sure they are ready for the new agenda.



However, Mr. Okraku believes his and half years reign as Ghana FA President has been good.



"Overall we have started very well and we need to keep our eyes firmly on the road and ensure we will deliver on the promise."