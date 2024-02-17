It has been difficult losing Christian Atsu and Raphael Dwamena in one year - Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has disclosed that it has been a difficult period for some ex-Black Stars players after losing two players within a year.

In February 2023, Ghana football was thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of Christian Atsu in the painstaking Turkish rubbles.



Later in November, Ghana once again lost another player, Raphael Dwamena who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in a football match in Albania.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the ex-Udinese player said his teammates are going through tough times trying to comprehend what is happening.



He said, “It’s a difficult situation but what can we do about it? There are some things difficult for you to handle. Everybody wants to be 70 and above because that is what the Bible says and losing people at 28 is very difficult. You can’t predict death.”



Meanwhile, Christian Atsu’s first anniversary was observed on February 6, 2024, while Raphael Dwamena was laid to rest on February 16, 2024.



Watch video below

















JNA/BB