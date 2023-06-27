0
'It is certain Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal this summer' - Sky Sports Italia

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Sky Sports Italia journalist and commentator, Massimo Marianella, who has weighed in on the swirling rumors surrounding the future of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey said the player will certainly leave Arsenal.

Partey's performance last season was nothing short of exceptional, particularly until the start of April.

During that period, he established himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders, earning high praise from pundits and fans alike.

In fact, former professional footballer Darren Bent went as far as describing Partey as Arsenal's "most important" player.

However, the midfielder's form took a dip during Arsenal's disappointing results against Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton, and Manchester City in April.

Consequently, manager Mikel Arteta made the decision to drop Partey from the starting lineup.

As uncertainty looms over Partey's future, Massimo Marianella has asserted that the player will undoubtedly be sold during this summer transfer window.

During an appearance on Sky Italia's Calciomercato, relayed by Tutto Juve, Marianella remarked: “Partey is a player of experience, of physicality. Going to Arsenal, he improved compared to Atlético Madrid. He improved in terms of football, shooting on goal. He is very good in coverage.

“I think Arsenal will definitely sell him, but won’t give him away for less than €20m (£17.2m).”

