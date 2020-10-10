'It is demoralizing': GFA slammed for appointing Lippert as Technical Director

Technical Director of Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Ken Augustt, has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for appointing German coach, Bernhard Lippert, as the successor of Francis Oti Akenteng to head the technical directorate.

The GFA some days ago confirmed the German FIFA Instructor as its technical director to the dismay of local coaches.



Home-based coaches like Malik Jabir, Bashir Hayford, and others had also registered their interest for the job but the GFA chose Lippert.



But Ken Augustt sees nothing special about the former Eintracht Frankfurt youth coach to warrant a GFA technical director role.



The former Heart of Lions coach added that it does not motivate local coaches when the GFA enriches the CVs of expatriates to the neglect of locals.



“I am obviously disappointed because what is so different and special that the man can do”, he quizzed, speaking to Akoma FM.



“I have looked at the profile of the man and there is nothing extraordinary about his past work except that he is a white German."

“It is demoralizing to us as people, and we always want to play second fiddle in our own country."



“I am not worried about the position, but I am talking about the fact that you ditch your own people for foreigners. We are rather building the CV of the German.”



Bernhard Lippert spent 12 years as Technical Director of the Associations of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).



He was also the Head Coach of Azerbaijan’s U-17, U-19 and U-21.



The 58-year-old was Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt between 1998-99 where he also served as assistant coach, Youth Education Supervisor and Head Coach of U-23 at different occasions.