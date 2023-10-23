It is possible for Ghana to win 2023 AFCON - Ahinful

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Ahinful

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Ahinful, remains optimistic about the Ghana's chances of winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, despite their recent uninspiring performances.

Ahinful believes that with the right preparation and mindset, the team can achieve success.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, the former Borussia Dortmund star emphasized that the team should not focus solely on AFCON but also on the crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.



He highlighted the significance of these qualifiers in determining the team's success in the continental showpiece.



"Anything is possible, but we need to be prepared for what lies ahead. It’s not only the AFCON next month, but we also have two World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, so we need to clear that hurdle before we can think about the AFCON," Ahinful emphasized.



Ahinful believes that the outcomes of the two World Cup qualifiers will be pivotal to Ghana's preparation for the 2023 AFCON.

“The next important match is the one in November and that would be like a preparatory game towards the AFCON. How we perform next month will be a very big determining factor to what we intend to do in January”, he stated.



Ghana has been drawn into Group I for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, alongside Comoros, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, and Madagascar.



The matches are expected to take place between November 13 and 21.



JNA/KPE