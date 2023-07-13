It's a good step - Dan Kwaku Yeboah endorses legalization of marijuana

Veteran sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Veteran sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has backed Parliament's decision to grant permission for the cultivation of marijuana for industrial purposes.

The Parliament of Ghana successfully amended the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 which gives permission for the cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes.



This amendment follows a ruling by the Supreme Court in July 2022, which invalidated Section 43 of the bill due to the lack of parliamentary debate prior to its passage into law.



Reacting to the move by Parliament on Peace FM, Dan Kweku Yeboah said "I just read in the papers that Ghana legalizes cultivation of weed... at least its a step forward."

He joked that some weed peddlers feared the exportation of marijuana will lead to shortage.



The legalization of marijuana is intended for industrial purposes to obtain fiber or seed for medicinal use.



JNA/KPE