It should never be repeated - Kurt Okraku slams journalists for booing Black Stars players at AFCON

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has berated sports journalists who booed the Black Stars players after their exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory.

Some journalists were captured hooting at the Black Stars after their group-stage elimination from the 2023 AFCON.



The Black Stars threw away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 stalemate with Mozambique (DATA



Speaking at the GFA’s encounter with the press in Kumasi, Kurt Okraku noted that although Ghana’s group stage exit at the AFCON was painful, it didn’t warrant journalists booing at the team.



“I share the pain of every Ghanaian on the back of our poor performance of our Black Stars at the AFCON. I also share in the pain of colleague journalists that their lifespan was cut short due to our early exit. But I do not share in the act of booing our players,” Kurt Okraku said at the Meet the Press in Kumasi.



He explained that CAF has opened an investigation to punish the GFA for the insubordination of the journalists and urged that the act does not repeat itself again.

“As Journalists, we have been trained to support and report on our national team, I pray and hope that this singular act will never be repeated.



“That act has now activated CAF in finding ways of imposing fines on Ghana. It was a bad one!! And like I said here the period between our exit and now has seen a lot of sober reflection. If we behave well, we know! If we don’t behave better we know!! Don’t let us put Ghana in a bad light.”



