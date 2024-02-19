It will never fall - Pot-carrying veteran Black Stars supporter explains his craft

Samuel Aggrey, popularly referred to as Obuor, a veteran supporter of the Black Stars has opened up on his unique style of carrying a pot during matches.

He has serially been captured among Ghanaian fans whenever the Black Stars are playing at a tournament in Africa or the World Cup. He is usually spotted with underpants.



Obuor paints his entire body in the national flag, wears a scarf with the national flag and holds an extra flag.



In an interview on the Delay Show, he explained why his pot will under no circumstance crash, however long it is stationed on his head.



"I am afraid your pot will crash," show host Delay stated at the beginning of the interview to which he responded: "It won't fall, it cannot. It is grounded."

"Does it not make your neck hurt?" Delay asked to which Obuor responded: "Not at all, something that you have mastered remains in your head, so it is in my head."



Watch the full interview below:







SARA