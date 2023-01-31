Japanese attacker Jindo Morishita joins Great Olympics

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Japanese forward, Jindo Morishita has sealed his move to Accra Great Olympics.
The representatives of the player and officials of Great Olympics have been in talks since last week over a possible move.
Today, Great Olympics have confirmed that a deal has been reached to secure the services of Jindo Morishita.
The club has hence officially unveiled the forward in a short post on its social media.
Jindo Morishita, 27, in the past played for Ghanaian outfit Ebusua Dwarfs. He was part of the squad of the team that suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League in 2019.
Jindo Morishita is excited after joining Great Olympics and is keen to help the team.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Asante Kotoko beating Kotoku Royals 5-1 is not news - PRO
- National team coaches receive bribes from players - Ex-Hearts coach Asare Bediako alleges
- Emmanuel Gyamfi banned for reckless challenge on Asante Kotoko goalkeeper
- FIFA orders Medeama to pay GH₵100k to Ahmed Toure
- Kwame Poku swerves Asante Kotoko to complete move to Olympique Khouribga
- Read all related articles