2
Menu
Sports

Japanese attacker Jindo Morishita joins Great Olympics

Jindo Japanese forward, Jindo Morishita

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Japanese forward, Jindo Morishita has sealed his move to Accra Great Olympics.

The representatives of the player and officials of Great Olympics have been in talks since last week over a possible move.

Today, Great Olympics have confirmed that a deal has been reached to secure the services of Jindo Morishita.

The club has hence officially unveiled the forward in a short post on its social media.

Jindo Morishita, 27, in the past played for Ghanaian outfit Ebusua Dwarfs. He was part of the squad of the team that suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League in 2019.

Jindo Morishita is excited after joining Great Olympics and is keen to help the team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Related Articles: