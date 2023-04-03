0
Menu
Sports

Japanese forward Jindo Morishita laments lack of playing time at Great Olympics

Jindo Morishita122.jpeg Great Olympics midfielder, Jindo Morishita

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics forward, Jindo Morishita has grown frustrated by the lack of playtime at the club.

The Japanese winger has struggled to break into the Great Olympics team since joining the Accra-based outfit in the second transfer window.

Morishita insists he is ready to make an impact at the club if he gets the opportunity.

“Well, you know as a player, you always want to deliver value on the pitch and if you are not given enough time, it is always frustrating," he told Citi Sports.

"As I keep saying, it is not always about myself. It is about the team first so I respect the coach. I trust him and I am always preparing myself to be ready when called upon.

"I always want to deliver a good performance in front of my Japanese family and the Olympic fans in general.”

On Sunday, Morishita watched from the stands as Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha