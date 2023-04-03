Japanese forward Jindo Morishita laments lack of playing time at Great Olympics

Great Olympics midfielder, Jindo Morishita

Great Olympics forward, Jindo Morishita has grown frustrated by the lack of playtime at the club.

The Japanese winger has struggled to break into the Great Olympics team since joining the Accra-based outfit in the second transfer window.



Morishita insists he is ready to make an impact at the club if he gets the opportunity.



“Well, you know as a player, you always want to deliver value on the pitch and if you are not given enough time, it is always frustrating," he told Citi Sports.

"As I keep saying, it is not always about myself. It is about the team first so I respect the coach. I trust him and I am always preparing myself to be ready when called upon.



"I always want to deliver a good performance in front of my Japanese family and the Olympic fans in general.”



On Sunday, Morishita watched from the stands as Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea.