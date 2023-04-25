Jayden Owusu-Oduro: The Ghanaian goalie who inspired AZ Alkmaar to UEFA Youth League glory

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

Young Netherlands goalkeeper of Ghanaian descent, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro inspired his side, AZ Alkmaar to win their first silverware in Europe in the UEFA Youth League final.

Jayden Owusu-Oduro was in post for AZ Alkmaar as they claimed their first European trophy in style with a 5-0 victory against Hajduk Split in Geneva.



The 18-year-old was in post when the Dutch side went to Spain to beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Round of 16 before edging out Real Madrid in the Quarterfinal by 4-0.



The young goalie saved two penalties in the semis to help his club advance to the finals of the tournament ahead of Sporting CP.



Following his exploits, he emerged one of the best goalkeepers after keeping three clean sheets in four matches.



Owusu-Oduro joined AZ at the under-12 level. He distinguished himself with critical saves as the AZ under-18 side won a league and cup double in the 2021–22 season.

The goalkeeper who is eligible to play for Ghana, only made his debut for the Netherlands under-20 side in a 2-1 friendly win against France in March 2023.



Owusu-Oduro was born to Ghanaian parents and has been wildly tipped as a "wonderkind" by the likes of Goal, SPORTbible and Planet Football.







JNA/KPE