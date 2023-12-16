Jeffery Schlupp grabs assist as Crystal Palace draw against Man City at Etihad

Ghana midfielder, Jeffery Schlupp

Ghana midfielder, Jeffery Schlupp grabbed an assist as Crystal Palace recorded a hard-fought point against champions, Manchester City.

The Eagles were hosted at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The host broke the deadlock through Jack Grealish before Rico Lewis scored in the second half.



However, Schlupp, 30, assisted Jean Philippe Mateta’s goal in the 76th minute.



Schlupp made a big run into Man City’s half to receive a long pass from Marc Guehi before sweeping the ball across the face of goal for Mateta to tap into the net and give Palace a way back into the game.



There was more drama to come in stoppage time when Phil Foden caught Mateta as he attempted to clear and referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot.



Michael Olise stepped up to slot past Ederson and spark wild celebration among the away fans who had seen their team pegged back for much of the match.

19-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Franca replaced Schlupp in the 81st.



The assist is Schlupp’s first of the season in the English Premier League; his only goal thus far this season was in a 2-0 win over Burnley.



Despite Schlupp’s fine form for Palace over the years, he has missed out on Black Stars call-ups over reported dissatisfaction with the handlers of the team.



Schlupp’s dynamic runs and versatility are seen as major assets needed in a Black Stars team that has had its fair share of struggles.



His performance against the EPL champions comes at a time Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton is set to name his squad for the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.



Meanwhile, fellow Black Stars player Jordan Ayew missed the game due to suspension after picking up a red card in Palace’s 1-2 loss to Liverpool in the previous round.