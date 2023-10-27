Jeffrey Asare blasts government for revoking $2m tax waiver offered Goldfields for construction of TNA stadium

Ace sports journalist, Jeffrey Asare

Ace sports journalist, Jeffrey Asare, has descended on the government for revoking a tax waiver given to Gold Fields Ghana regarding the construction of TNA Stadium.

According to a report by Sompa FM, the government has canceled a $2 million tax waiver it gave to the mining company for reconstructing the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa.



Speaking on the government's decision, Asare said nobody forced the government in the first place and that GoldFields did not need the waiver because they would be able to cover a $16 million project.



"Why are you surprised? " He asked the host. "Who said the government thinks about you? Government, you have disgraced yourselves. You couldn't do anything, even the Sunyani project you disgraced yourselves. You couldn't do anything significant at the Coronation Park. Even those that President Kufour built, you couldn't maintain. Takoradi, Esipon, even that you couldn't maintain," he said on Sompa TV.



"A company that respects the area it operates has built this. Wait, who even told them to go and make the promise? Who forced them? Nobody forced you...they were doing their thing and did not need your 2 million tax waiver. With or without it, they would've done it anyway. If they have been able to raise $16 million, what is $2 million? Meanwhile, this would end up costing more than that because of how prices go up. They don't need your tax waiver. Nobody requested it."



In 2020, Goldfields Ghana, which is the headline sponsor Medeama, announced that it would invest GH₵ 65 million the then cedis equivalent of $16 million dollars into upgrading Medeama's TNA Stadium.

"The ongoing upgrade of the TNA park, which is heavily funded by Goldfields Ghana Limited, has a construction cost of Ghc 65 million. The mining company is investing an enormous sum in the extensive development of TNA Park, which has operated over the years as the home for top league sides like Medeama SC.



"The new stadium with a capacity of 10,400 seats would feature updated amenities as well as disabled access. When completed the facility will also be used by colts and division one clubs in Tarkwa."



The stadium is 80% completed and is set to be ready for use in March 2024.



Watch the video below from 2:01:08





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand



