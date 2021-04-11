Jeffrey Schlupp provides assist for Crystal Palace goal in Chelsea defeat

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp provided the cross for Crystal Palace's only goal in their English Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The midfielder was introduced into the game as 59th minute substitute for Eberechi Eze and four minutes later set up Christian Benteke with a nice cross as they pulled one back with Chelsea leading 3-0 at the time.



Tuchel's men later added a fourth goal of the game through Christian Pulisic who scored twice on the day with his first coming in the first half with a shot from an acute angle in the 10th minute.



Kai Havertz opened the scores for the blues in the 8th minute with an exquisite finish into the left bottom corner before Havertz turned provided for Pulisic two minutes later to go 2-0.

Kurt Zouma headed Chelsea's third goal in the 30th minute from a Mason Mount corner to make it 3-0 going into the break.



After the break the Eagles upped their game and scored through Benteke in what only turned to be a consolation before Pulisic added Chelsea's fourth goal.



Jordan Ayew was replaced by Andros Townsend in the 76th minute after a bright game although he did not score.