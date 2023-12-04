Jeremie Frimpong breaks silence on ditching Ghana for Netherlands

Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch-born Ghanaian wing-back, Jeremie Frimpong, has indicated that he was fixated on playing for the Netherlands and gave no room for Ghana.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender revealed that he had talks with Black Stars coaches about switching nationalities, but he had already decided to play for the Orange.



Jeremie Frimpong speaking after Levekusen's draw against Borussia Dortmund added that he does not watch Black Stars games.



"The coach called me, and I had a conversation with him," he said.



When asked whether his mind was already made up, he answered with an emphatic "Yes."



When asked whether he watches Ghana matches sometimes he said: "No."

Jeremie Frimpong made his debut for the Netherlands national team in September, when they lost 2-1 to France in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.



He was a member of the Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but he did not make any appearances at the tournament.



The 22-year-old highly-rated defender has now represented the Netherlands at all levels from U-19 to he senior national team, bar the U-17.



Jeremie Frimpong made his debut for the Netherlands national team in October 2023, when they lost 2-1 to France in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.

EE/OGB