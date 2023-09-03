Jeremie Frimpong grabs two assists in Leverkusen beat SV Darmstadt

Jeremie Frimpong (Left)

Jeremie Frimpong played a huge role in Bayer Leverkusen's 5-1 win against SV Darmstadt 98 in the German Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian defender grabbed two assists at the BayArena.



A Darmstadt corner allowed Bayer 04 to break in the 21st minute, with Jeremie Frimpong blasting Boniface away from within his own half. The Nigerian striker surged into the area on the inside right before clipping the ball over the goalie.



The visitors hit back almost immediately through Oscar Vilhelmsson to make it 1-1.



The second goal came barely four minutes after the restart for the home team. Jeremie Frimpong entered the box along his right wing and squared for Palacios, whose deflected attempt beat goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen.

Florian Wirtz slipped in Boniface to bag his brace in the 61st minute.



Jonas Hofmann added a fourth in the 67th minute with a finish into the far corner from Boniface’s pass.



Adam Hlozek scored the fifth and final goal in the 83rd minute.