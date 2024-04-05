Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
Sports
0

Jeremie Frimpong named in DFB Pokal semi final team of the week

Jeremie Frimpong Koonie Jeremie Frimpong

Fri, 5 Apr 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has been named in Sofascore's DFB Pokal semi-final team of the week.

Bayer Leverkusen secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Fortuna Düsseldorf in the DFB Pokal semi-final on Wednesday evening, with Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong scoring a stunning goal.

The win extended Leverkusen's head-to-head dominance over Düsseldorf to 8 wins and 1 loss.

Frimpong, who started the game at the BayArena, opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box that curled into the top right corner. The 20-year-old defender lasted the full game and was a constant threat down the right flank.

Amine Adli doubled Leverkusen's lead in the 20th minute with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, assisted by Florian Wirtz after a swift counter-attack.

Wirtz then got on the scoresheet himself in the 35th minute, scoring with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Adli.

Wirtz completed the rout in the 60th minute, converting a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Bayer Leverkusen will now turn its attention to their Bundesliga away game against Union Berlin.

Below is the team of the week:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer