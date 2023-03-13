0
Jeremie Frimpong on target as Bayer Leverkusen beat Werder Breman 3-2

Gettyimages 1471437567 1024x1024 1 Jeremie Frimpong 'flies' as he celebrates his goal

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong was in action for Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday evening when the team locked horns with Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga.

The full-back started for his team today in the Week 24 encounter of the ongoing German top-flight league campaign.

Unfortunately, for Bayer Leverkusen today, the team had a slow start to the league match.

As a result, Werder Bremen took advantage and scored in the 30th minute through Marvin Ducksch.

Four minutes later, Jeremie Frimpong assisted Mitchel Bakker to score to restore parity to the game.

Later in the 54th minute of the second half, the young defender was presented with a good chance and scored to give Leverkusen a 2-1 lead.

Subsequently, goals from Adam Hlozek and Niklas Fulkrug cancelled out as Bayer Leverkusen secured a 3-2 win to amass the maximum three points.

Jeremie Frimpong after today now has seven goals and six assists after making 26 appearances in the German Bundesliga.

