Jeremie Frimpong provides assist as Bayer Leverkusen beat Sandhausen

Dutch international, Jeremie Frimpong

Dutch international of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong registered an assist when Bayer Leverkusen defeated Sandhausen in Round 2 of the DFB Pokal in Germany.

Frimpong made a substitute appearance when Leverkusen cruised to a resounding 5-2 away win over Sandhausen in the German Cup competition on Wednesday.



The highly-rated defender was introduced at the 64th-minute mark and made his presence felt by serving an assist to propel his side to a sweet victory.



Leverkusen opened the scoring through Exequiel Palacios after 21 minutes into the game played at the GP Stadion am Hardtwald.



The first half of the game could not produce many goals as Leverkusen went to recess with a goal advantage.



Germany international Christoph Ehlich wasted no time to draw Sandhausen level after hitting the back of the net five minutes into the second half.

Jonathan Tah scored in the 54th minute to extend the lead for Leverkusen before Yassin Ben Balla restored parity for the host three minutes later.



In a spirited performance, Leverkusen grabbed three additional goals few minutes to full time to secure an emphatic win over Sandhausen.



Czech Republic international Adam Hlozek found the back of the in the 85th minute to put Leverkusen in the lead before Amine Adli sealed victory with a brace in the 88th minute and on stoppage time.



The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 13 games across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.