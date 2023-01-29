0
Menu
Sports

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi provides assist in Charlton's defeat to Bolton

Jesurun Rak Sakyi Crystal Palace PL Debut Jesuran Rak-Sakyi

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi provided an assist in Charlton Athletic's 2-1 defeat to Bolton in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Morley gave Bolton the lead in the fourth minute with a stunning 30-yard free kick that rebounded against the post and in, leaving a diving Ashley Maynard-Brewer with little chance.

Five minutes later, the Australian goalkeeper kept it 1-0 by making himself huge and stopping Dion Charles' strike onto the crossbar.

James Trafford well stopped a Jesuran Rak-Sakyi header for Charlton. In the opening 45 minutes, he was Charlton's most dangerous threat.

Morgan executed an excellent one-two with Rak-Sakyi and fired a shot from just beyond the area into the bottom corner of the goal after Maynard-Brewer's kick forward.

Dion Charles scored the match-winning goal in the 67th minute when Bolton burst down the right and the hardworking Kyle Dempsey set up the in-form striker for an eight-yard tap-in.

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi played full throttle for the Addicks.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: