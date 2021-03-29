Joel Fameye scores brace as Orenburg beat Veles Moscow

Joel Fameye, Ghanaian striker

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameye was in inspiring form as he grabbed a brace for his lower tier Russian side FC Orenburg on Sunday.

FC Orenburg defeated Veles Moscow at home by 3-0.



It is his second brace of the league season as he pushed his team towards the elite division with his impressive form as they closed the gap on league leaders Krylya Sovetov.



The Ghanaian forward grabbed the opener in the 15th minute with an excellent header to give the host a 1-0 lead.



The home side did not relent as they pushed for more goals in the first half as the second goal did arrive in the 27th with Joel Fameye scoring his ninth goal of the season from an acute angle to make it 2-0.

FC Orenburg went into the break with a resounding 2-0 lead as their performance deserved.



Dmitri Vorobyov out further gloss on the scorelines as he added the third goal in the 52nd minute to put the game beyond the away side.



Joel Fameye did not complete the entire 90minutes as he was substituted in the 76th minute for Ivan Vorobyov.



The Ghanaian striker has now scored nine goals in 29 games while providing two assists.