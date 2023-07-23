Joel Fameyeh scores as Rubin Kazan draw against Lokomotiv Moscow in opening day

Ghana international forward Joel Fameyeh was on target for Rubin Kazan in their opening game of the 2023-24 season in the Russian Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Fameyeh scored one of the goals for Kazan as they held Lokomotiv Moscow to a 2-2 stalemate at the RZD Arena.
The visitors got the breakthrough as early as the 3rd minute through Kosovan forward Mirlind Daku, but the lead was cut short twenty minutes later when Lokomotiv equalised through Nair Tiknizyan.
Fameyeh registered his name on the scoresheet a few minutes into the second half when he restored the advantage for Kazan with a nice finish after receiving a pass from Daku.
French attacker William Isidor pulled parity to earn a point for the home side with two minutes remaining to the full-time whistle.
The Black Stars attacker has made it one goal in one match in the Russian top flight.
