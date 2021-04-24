John Antwi omitted from Pyramids FC squad for Al-Ittihad clash

Black Stars striker, John Antwi

Black Stars striker, John Antwi has been excluded from the matchday squad of Pyramids FC for the encounter against Al-Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday.

The team finalized its final training on Friday night at the Air Defense Stadium before announcing the squad list in preparation for the game.



However, Antwi’s name was omitted from the list due to non-performance.



The 28-year-old has struggled for form this term, failing to hit the back of the twine in ten matches.

Pyramids FC coach Rodolfo Aruabarina did not see it fit to include the Ghanaian in his squad for the clash against Ittihad.



The Argentine trainer has however included fit-again Nabil Emad Dunga in the squad.



Pyramids sit sixth with 27 points, while Al- Ittihad of Alexandria is in fourth place with 28 points.